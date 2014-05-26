© sadik-guelec-dreamstime.com

Danfoss strike flares up again

The previous strike had just about ended at Danish Danfoss, and now it's time for yet another one.

1'000 workers went on strike for several days protesting low pay increases at Danfoss. However, the strike ended and the employees went back to work. But on Friday it was time again. About 150 employees at Danfoss in Nordborg and Rødekro has gone out on strike yet again, as they feel that management is not willing to negotiate.



The origin behind the strike is that the employees and management met on Friday to work out wage agreements. However, negotiations failed. Danish TV2 says that the employees lowered their demands in order to meet with management. However, the management stands by its original offer.