New CFO at IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics has promoted Michael T. Williams to Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Williams will replace Vincent A. Leo, who will return to Insero & Company.

CEO, W. Barry Gilbert commented, “Since Mike joined us in February of this year as VP Finance, he has taken on increasing responsibilities as a valued member of our management team, now enabling Vince’s return to Insero & Company. We believe Mike’s experience and diversity of skills are excellent additions to those of our leadership and we look forward to his contributions toward the growth of the Company.”



Mr. Williams previously served in a number operations and finance roles during his career at Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Before that, Mike was a financial analyst with Harris Corporation.