Kingfield Electronics' facility refurbishment complete

The keys to a fully refurbished Kingfield House has finally been handed over to the company.

Paladin fencing now defines the bulk and small-part stores areas and 40 bays of shelving have already been assembled.



3D modelling software enabled the layout to be planned well in advance, which has been designed to ensure maximum efficiency during picking and kitting operations. June and July will see a phased move-in process take place in line with our projected plan, the company writes in a press release.



Manufacturing facilities will be replicated and tested in the new facility before any physical move takes place and the existing facility decommissioned.