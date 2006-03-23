Elcoteq sees huge potential in India

According to CIOL.com Director for marketing at Elcoteq Asia, Henry Gilchrist, told Reuters in an interview that he is expecting the Indian telecom infrastructure to be second to China by the end of this decade.

"In four years, the installation that is going to happen in India is monumental," Henry Gilchrist said.



The Indian government hopes that India by the end of 2007 will have 250 million telephone connections and of that approximately 180 million are likely to be mobile connnections.



Elcoteq which is a key supplier to Nokia is like many other electronics corporations established in Bangalore, India.



"You've got massive expansion. The BSNL tender is a good yardstick. They are spending $5 to $7 billion and expecting it (equipment) to be installed within a couple of years," Gilchrist said.



"Twelve months ago 2 million (monthly additions) was a big number. Now they are going to get past 5 million -- how bullish can you be?", he added.