Philips scoops up talent from Flextronics

Royal Philips has appointed Denise Haylor as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of its Executive Committee, effective from June 16, 2014.

Denise Haylor joins Philips from Flextronics, where she was Chief Human Resources Officer responsible for HR and Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility.



“I am very pleased that we have appointed Denise to lead our HR function and to continue the transformation of our culture at Philips,” said Frans van Houten, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Philips. “Denise brings very relevant experience to Philips through her extensive international career at Siemens, Motorola and Flextronics. She has a proven track record in HR and business transformation, HR systems and operations, talent management, reward and performance management. With this experience, she will be able to contribute significantly to our Accelerate! Transformation journey and lead our HR transformation. That makes Denise a very valuable addition to the Philips Executive Committee.”



”I am delighted to play a part in the Philips transformation journey, helping to grow the business and develop the Philips culture,” said Ms. Haylor. “Philips has a strong reputation for delivering innovation and so this is a really exciting opportunity to lead HR as we innovate and transform Philips.”