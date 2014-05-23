© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Grabit enters partnership with Shirai for PCB handling

Shirai Electronics and Grabit is partnering for the launch of electroadhesion-based (EA) grippers for bare and flexible printed circuit board handling.

"Grabit is delighted to partner with Shirai to take our gripper product technology to the printed circuit board handling industry," said Charlie Duncheon, CEO and cofounder of Grabit Inc. "Our innovative gripper technology and Shirai's industry expertise offer increased productivity and expanded capability to PCB manufacturers."



"By using Grabit's real-time, configurable grip and release profiles, Shirai's EA grippers can improve PCB loading reliability and productivity by ensuring the grasp of only a single component, and eliminates unnecessary delays during system changeovers," said Michinori Matsuura, Director of Business Development at Shirai Electronics. "In addition, Shirai's EA grippers provide PWB manufacturers expanded capabilities by offering a single configuration to handle a variety of rigid PCBs and delicate, next-generation flexible printed circuits."