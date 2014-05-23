© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

M.C. Assembly manage to save jobs – by expanding

MC Assembly will keep 540 jobs in Brevard County, Florida, by expanding its footprint to Melbourne and converting existing office space into a electronics manufacturing facility.

This business retention project means that hundreds of jobs will stay in the community, and a USD 17 million capital investment will be brought into the local economy.



"The EDC (Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast) worked with our company and our outside consultants to craft a comprehensive solution that allowed us to make the decision to move forward in Melbourne," said George Moore, MC Assembly President and CEO.



As future costs and plans for growth were analysed, the company determined its current corporate headquarters facility in Palm Bay was no longer serviceable due to building design, layout and inefficiencies. This led to a competitive site selection process for the associated jobs and investment.



The EDC worked with the company to identify areas to cut costs and improve efficiency, coordinated workforce programs and provided interface on local site selection initiatives. With this information, MC Assembly was able to sufficiently decrease operating costs and remain competitive by staying on the Space Coast and moving to a facility on North Drive in Melbourne.



The new 135'000 square foot facility will serve as the company's corporate headquarters. Once retrofitted, it will be fully operational by January 2015.