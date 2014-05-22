© shanaka wijesooriya dreamstime.com

Lockheed Martin bags USD 34m in contracts

Lockheed Martin recently received two contracts totalling USD 34.3 million from the U.S. Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force for Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds (ELGTR) production.

A USD 21.8 million U.S. Navy follow-on contract represents the second order of ELGTRs against a four-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract received in 2013. Under the follow-on contract, Lockheed Martin will provide ELGTRs, logistics support and associated technical data to the Navy, extending ELGTR production into 2017.



Additionally, Lockheed Martin received a USD 12.5 million ELGTR production contract from Public Works and Government Services Canada on behalf of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Under this four-year fixed-price direct commercial sale contract, Lockheed Martin will provide ELGTRs to the Royal Canadian Air Force beginning in 2014. The contract includes two options to extend production deliveries into 2020. The Royal Canadian Air Force first purchased LGTR/ELGTR in 1996.



“ELGTR ensures U.S. and allied warfighters remain trained at peak combat proficiency,” said Joe Serra, precision guided systems manager at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “We deliver the most cost-effective and capable direct-attack training solutions with the greatest level of mission flexibility for the warfighter.”