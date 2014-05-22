© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com Analysis | May 22, 2014
How suppliers rank in opto, sensors/actuators, and discretes
Weak Japanese yen hits major optoelectronics and discretes companies in Japan and lowers overall O-S-D dollar sales growth in 2013.
Companies selling optoelectronics continue to dominate the top 30 sales ranking of suppliers serving semiconductor markets outside of traditional integrated circuit products, according to IC Insights’ 2014 O-S-D Report—A Market Analysis and Forecast for Optoelectronics, Sensors/Actuators, and Discretes. The report shows 26 of the top 30 O-S-D suppliers selling optoelectronics, and among those companies, 16 are shipping light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for high-growth applications in solid-state lighting. The 2014 report also shows 16 of the top 30 O-S-D suppliers selling sensor and actuator products—including those made with microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology—and 18 companies offering discrete semiconductors.
The 30 largest O-S-D suppliers accounted for 66% of the total USD 58.6 billion in worldwide revenues generated by optoelectronics, sensor/actuator devices, and discretes in 2013, based on IC Insights’ estimates and company reports. The new 2014 O-S-D Report says worldwide optoelectronics sales grew 5% in 2013 to USD 29.2 billion, while the sensors/actuators segment was uncharacteristically flat with no growth last year at USD 8.7 billion, and the discretes market dropped 5% to USD 20.7 billion. In 2013, the top 10 suppliers accounted for 34% of combined O-S-D sales, but it is also worth noting that these companies collectively lost marketshare in 2013 with the sum of their revenues dropping 2%. Suppliers ranked 11-30th in IC Insights’ new report saw combined dollar sales grow 2% in 2013, while the rest of the smaller O-S-D companies collectively gained marketshare last year with a 2% increase in combined sales.
Images: © IC Insights
The 30 largest O-S-D suppliers accounted for 66% of the total USD 58.6 billion in worldwide revenues generated by optoelectronics, sensor/actuator devices, and discretes in 2013, based on IC Insights’ estimates and company reports. The new 2014 O-S-D Report says worldwide optoelectronics sales grew 5% in 2013 to USD 29.2 billion, while the sensors/actuators segment was uncharacteristically flat with no growth last year at USD 8.7 billion, and the discretes market dropped 5% to USD 20.7 billion. In 2013, the top 10 suppliers accounted for 34% of combined O-S-D sales, but it is also worth noting that these companies collectively lost marketshare in 2013 with the sum of their revenues dropping 2%. Suppliers ranked 11-30th in IC Insights’ new report saw combined dollar sales grow 2% in 2013, while the rest of the smaller O-S-D companies collectively gained marketshare last year with a 2% increase in combined sales.
Combined revenues of the top 30 O-S-D companies were flat in 2013 compared to 2012 because of the weak Japanese yen-exchange rate that significantly lowered the dollar-sales value of products sold by semiconductor suppliers based in Japan. The average exchange rate in 2013 was 97.6 yen per U.S. dollar in 2013 versus 79.8 yen/dollar in 2012. Because Japanese companies continue to be major suppliers of O S D products worldwide—especially in optoelectronics and discretes—the 18% decline in the 2013 yen exchange rate significantly held down the growth of the entire O-S-D marketplace, when sales are measured in U.S. dollars. If the stronger 2012 yen exchange rate were used, total O-S-D dollar sales in 2013 would have grown 8% to nearly USD 62.6 billion instead of the 1% increase to USD 58.6 billion when the weaker 2013 yen value is applied.
If the stronger 2012 79.8 yen/dollar exchange rate was used in 2013, O-S-D leader Sony—who is the top image sensor supplier—would have recorded a 16% increase in sales to USD 4.4 billion (versus a 5% decline to about USD 3.6 billion shown in the table above). Other top 10 O-S-D suppliers headquartered in Japan would have seen these improvements in growth using the stronger 2012 exchange rate: LED-leader and major laser maker Nichia (+19% versus -2%); Toshiba (+18% versus -3%); Renesas (+5% versus -14%); Mitsubishi (+9% versus -10%); and Sharp (+15% versus -6%).
Images: © IC Insights
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments