© beisea dreamstime.com

NCAB Group acquires M-Wave PCB Division

NCAB Group, with headquarters in Sweden, has acquired 100% of M-Wave International, LLC’s PCB Division on May 21, 2014.

The combined NCAB Group with M-Wave’s PCB Division will now have annual sales in excess of 130 million USD with 13 locations around the world and 250 employees, including 70 people located in China.



“This is a great opportunity for all of us. Like M-Wave, NCAB is privately owned, and dominated by a “can do” culture with a drive for superior performance and value. Being selected by NCAB to be a part of their U.S. team is a great compliment. As the PCB supply market continues to evolve, I felt that this was an excellent time for M-Wave to expand its resources. Joining with NCAB will give us even more leverage to support our customers’ requirements. The major benefits for our customers will come from our increased buying power and resources. In NCAB, we have found a great match. I’ll be staying on with NCAB as their Managing Director and look forward to growing our business with them”, says Bob Duke,former President of M-Wave International’s PCB Division.



“The USA is a huge market, bigger than Europe and very much quality driven. So, I´m extremely happy for this acquisition as the next major step in NCAB’s effort to expand their ever growing presence in the US market. M-Wave has same business concept and customer driven organization with the same way of thinking regarding quality, the foundation of all PCB production.” said Hans Ståhl CEO at NCAB Group.