Electronics Production | March 23, 2006
Solectron signs contract with IBM
IBM today announced that it has signed a long-term contract with EMS-provider Solectron Corporation, for indirect procurement services across 17 countries.
Solectron is expected to realize significant savings throughout the life of the contract by leveraging IBM's global economies of scale and by optimizing core procurement processes. The value of the contract is not being disclosed.
IBM will manage more than $1.2 billion per year of indirect spend in areas such as temporary contract services, office equipment, utilities, and telecommunications. Core to the project is the implementation of IBM's complete Procure-To-Pay procurement solution that will be integrated with Solectron' internal systems and controls. IBM's solution will enable web-based requisitioning as well as efficient procurement and supplier payment.
"The savings we expect from this contract with IBM will contribute to both operational and process innovation and simplification, which improves services to our customers and suppliers," says Perry Mulligan, chief procurement officer, Solectron. "IBM's world-class expertise and experience in sourcing and procurement as well as its ability to serve us globally were keys in the development of our indirect procurement strategy."
Solectron worked closely with IBM to customize the service offerings into asingle, holistic procurement solution. This approach combines Solectron's strategy with IBM's leading-edge procurement practices. Elements of the overall procurement solution include IBM commodity experts, a global contact center and an accounts payable processing center supporting Solectron suppliers and employees around the globe. Solectron will also have access to a full range of transformation and maintenance services from IBM.
"IBM's ability to share its internal procurement expertise with clients is an incredibly unique value proposition," says John Paterson, chief procurement officer, IBM Integrated Supply Chain. "Organizations both large and small can benefit from procurement outsourcing which can deliver both short and long-term economic benefits."
Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) transforms client organizations and delivers enterprise optimization through innovative business and technology approaches. Using its global network of expertise, industry-leading consulting methodologies, research and engineering capabilities, advanced technologies and analytical tools, IBM's BTO services standardize, streamline and improve business processes. IBM BTO services transform key business functions including Finance and Accounting, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain, Procurement and Human Resources. IBM provides BTO services to many of the world's leading organizations, and over the last four years has made a number of strategicacquisitions and investments to expand and strengthen its capabilities, including the acquisitions of PwC Consulting, Daksh eServices, Liberty Insurance Services Corp., Maersk Data, Key MRO, Equitant, Healthlink and Viacore, Inc.
The hosted Procure-To-Pay environment and business operation will go live in the autumn of 2006 in North America and will then be fully deployed globally by early spring 2007.
IBM will manage more than $1.2 billion per year of indirect spend in areas such as temporary contract services, office equipment, utilities, and telecommunications. Core to the project is the implementation of IBM's complete Procure-To-Pay procurement solution that will be integrated with Solectron' internal systems and controls. IBM's solution will enable web-based requisitioning as well as efficient procurement and supplier payment.
"The savings we expect from this contract with IBM will contribute to both operational and process innovation and simplification, which improves services to our customers and suppliers," says Perry Mulligan, chief procurement officer, Solectron. "IBM's world-class expertise and experience in sourcing and procurement as well as its ability to serve us globally were keys in the development of our indirect procurement strategy."
Solectron worked closely with IBM to customize the service offerings into asingle, holistic procurement solution. This approach combines Solectron's strategy with IBM's leading-edge procurement practices. Elements of the overall procurement solution include IBM commodity experts, a global contact center and an accounts payable processing center supporting Solectron suppliers and employees around the globe. Solectron will also have access to a full range of transformation and maintenance services from IBM.
"IBM's ability to share its internal procurement expertise with clients is an incredibly unique value proposition," says John Paterson, chief procurement officer, IBM Integrated Supply Chain. "Organizations both large and small can benefit from procurement outsourcing which can deliver both short and long-term economic benefits."
Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) transforms client organizations and delivers enterprise optimization through innovative business and technology approaches. Using its global network of expertise, industry-leading consulting methodologies, research and engineering capabilities, advanced technologies and analytical tools, IBM's BTO services standardize, streamline and improve business processes. IBM BTO services transform key business functions including Finance and Accounting, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain, Procurement and Human Resources. IBM provides BTO services to many of the world's leading organizations, and over the last four years has made a number of strategicacquisitions and investments to expand and strengthen its capabilities, including the acquisitions of PwC Consulting, Daksh eServices, Liberty Insurance Services Corp., Maersk Data, Key MRO, Equitant, Healthlink and Viacore, Inc.
The hosted Procure-To-Pay environment and business operation will go live in the autumn of 2006 in North America and will then be fully deployed globally by early spring 2007.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments