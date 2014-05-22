© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

ZTE takes over network operations from E-Plus in Germany

ZTE Services Deutschland GmbH – a ZTE Group company – has taken over the responsibility for the roll-out and the network operation of the E-Plus mobile communications network.

ZTE completed the transition of the network operations in early January 2014. The managed services contract between ZTE and the E-Plus Group provides ZTE with the opportunity for future growth in Germany and Europe.



"Since 2009, ZTE has supported the expansion of our powerful high-speed network that offers all our customers simple, reliable and rapid access to the mobile internet," said Andreas Pfisterer, CTO of E-Plus. "E-Plus and its customers benefit from the synergies arising from the supply of network technology to the construction and operation of the E-Plus network by one single partner. In its usual professional manner, ZTE managed a smooth takeover of network operations."



In order to enlarge its service capabilities and to expand its portfolio, ZTE Services Deutschland GmbH completed the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent Network Services GmbH (ALNS) with effect from 8 January 2014. All of the 750 employees of the former network service provider of E-Plus have been successfully integrated into the ZTE organisation. In the course of the transaction, ZTE took over hundreds of supplier contracts, ensuring the continued use of the service organisation’s central and regional real estate. With the acquisition of ALNS, ZTE has increased the total number of its employees in Germany to over 900.



“We are happy to take so many experienced people on board. The knowledge and expertise of our employees is the most valuable asset for our company,” said Betty Cui, Vice President of ZTE Corporation. “We believe in Germany as a good business location and with this investment ZTE shows its long term commitment to the country and to Europe. We started our business in Germany in 2006 and we have seen continuous growth. Now this investment marks a big step forward and a milestone for the development of ZTE in Europe. It not only helps to ensure seamless continuity in the maintenance of the E-Plus network but is the basis to take on future managed services projects for other German and European network operators.”