Companies keep plans to expand in Vietnam

With the latest unrest taking place in Vietnam, it wouldn't come as a surprise to hear that companies are backing on their plans to expand in the country. However, that's does not seem to be the case.

Several Taiwan-based companies with units in China has been attacked during the protests, and no one would blame anyone if plans to expand production were to be put on ice. However, that's not what's going on, according to a report in Digitimes.



Companies will continue to expand in Vietnam as vendors such as Canon and Samsung will continue to expand in the region. Also, labour cost are lower than in China, the report concludes.