© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

OSI receives another vehicle inspection systems order

OSI Systems' Security division, Rapiscan Systems, has received an order for approximately USD 13 million from an international customer to provide Rapiscan Eagle cargo and vehicle inspection systems.

OSI Systems CEO, Deepak Chopra, stated, "We look forward to providing this key customer with one of our advanced security inspection solutions. Our Eagle cargo inspection line of products are available in multiple configurations on fixed and mobile platforms, which allows us to customize our offering to best suit the customer's requirements."