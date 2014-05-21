© Universal Instruments

Elrad boosts capacity with Universal platforms

With the recent integration of two Universal Instruments surface mount platform lines, EMS provider Elrad has doubled its production capacity and reduced changeovers by more than 70%.

To meet the dynamic demands of the current market, EMS provider Elrad recently added two additional Universal Instruments production lines in its Slovenia facility, continuing an ongoing partnership between the two companies. The new lines include a FuzionXC2-37, Genesis GX-11S, and two Advantis AC-90T Platforms.



“We’ve had great success with our current Universal equipment set, and that made the buying decision an easy one for us,” said Iztok Lipnik, Elrad Managing Director. “The FuzionXC2-37 has streamlined our small-batch and NPI production with a substantial reduction in changeovers, freeing up our more powerful lines for higher-volume requirements and enabling us to effectively deliver a full range of services to our customers. Furthermore, Universal’s Dimensions® factory software gives us full traceability, as well as the ability to monitor and maximize our production efficiency in order to meet or exceed our target objectives,” Iztok added.