© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 21, 2014
TekMart expands Juarez facility
Tekmart Integrated Manufacturing Services (TIMS) has completed a restructuring of the plant in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas.
The 650'000-square-foot integrated ISO 9000/TS 16949 certified manufacturing facility was acquired from TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings, headquartered in China. TCL Multimedia (TCL Corporation) is engaged in the R&D, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products comprising television and audio visual products.
Tekmart International’s restructuring of the facility means that TIMS now offers a variety of integrated manufacturing services that include injection molding, sub-assembly, automated assembly, and a complete range of secondary services that include decorative finishing processes (pad printing and hot stamping) and robot-assisted paint lines to meet the requirements of its customers in the consumer electronics, major appliance (fabric care and refrigeration), aerospace, automotive with TS 16949 certification, and healthcare markets.
Following its ‘Integrated Manufacturing Services’ business model, TIMS has also installed a dedicated 40'000-square-foot ‘plant-in-plant’ facility for the company’s electronics contract manufacturing operations. The facility’s operations include PCB assembly and PTH (through-hole), and contains three Siemens advanced surface mount (SMT) lines, a Universal Instruments production cell for axial and radial insertion, assembly lines and sophisticated lead-free wave soldering.
“Our past experience of PCB assembly for TCL, Phillips, and LG complements greatly the new surface mount facility incorporating the ‘best of breed’ quality and production processes,” stated Junaid Omer, General Manager Acquisition Development for Tekmart International. “We are also actively looking to acquire a Mexico-based SMT/PCB assembly manufacturer to integrate into our location in Juarez.”
TIMS Juarez has also added injection molding press capacity with the addition of four machines: two Toshiba 600-ton presses and two Cincinnati 700-ton presses. The addition of these large-tonnage machines enhances the company’s capabilities in large-part molding, where it has developed extensive expertise, and brings the total to 36 presses ranging from 170 tons to 3'000 tons, with 22 of those presses in the 1'000 to 3'000-ton range.
The injection molding area is situated in 250,000 square feet of the facility and is served by six raw material silos with a capacity of 2,000,000 pounds. Materials are delivered securely via automated material handling systems to ensure high-quality and lot traceability.
“With 30 years of injection molding, SMT and assembly expertise in a class ‘A’ facility, TIMS Juarez has the ability to manage large complex supply chains, including inventory control of thousands of component SKUs, and provide contract manufacturing support for the near-shoring demands of OEMs in the automotive, aerospace, appliance and medical markets,” Omer said. “TIMS Juarez is ideally geographically situated to serve OEM markets in the USA, Canada, Central and South America.”
Tekmart International’s restructuring of the facility means that TIMS now offers a variety of integrated manufacturing services that include injection molding, sub-assembly, automated assembly, and a complete range of secondary services that include decorative finishing processes (pad printing and hot stamping) and robot-assisted paint lines to meet the requirements of its customers in the consumer electronics, major appliance (fabric care and refrigeration), aerospace, automotive with TS 16949 certification, and healthcare markets.
Following its ‘Integrated Manufacturing Services’ business model, TIMS has also installed a dedicated 40'000-square-foot ‘plant-in-plant’ facility for the company’s electronics contract manufacturing operations. The facility’s operations include PCB assembly and PTH (through-hole), and contains three Siemens advanced surface mount (SMT) lines, a Universal Instruments production cell for axial and radial insertion, assembly lines and sophisticated lead-free wave soldering.
“Our past experience of PCB assembly for TCL, Phillips, and LG complements greatly the new surface mount facility incorporating the ‘best of breed’ quality and production processes,” stated Junaid Omer, General Manager Acquisition Development for Tekmart International. “We are also actively looking to acquire a Mexico-based SMT/PCB assembly manufacturer to integrate into our location in Juarez.”
TIMS Juarez has also added injection molding press capacity with the addition of four machines: two Toshiba 600-ton presses and two Cincinnati 700-ton presses. The addition of these large-tonnage machines enhances the company’s capabilities in large-part molding, where it has developed extensive expertise, and brings the total to 36 presses ranging from 170 tons to 3'000 tons, with 22 of those presses in the 1'000 to 3'000-ton range.
The injection molding area is situated in 250,000 square feet of the facility and is served by six raw material silos with a capacity of 2,000,000 pounds. Materials are delivered securely via automated material handling systems to ensure high-quality and lot traceability.
“With 30 years of injection molding, SMT and assembly expertise in a class ‘A’ facility, TIMS Juarez has the ability to manage large complex supply chains, including inventory control of thousands of component SKUs, and provide contract manufacturing support for the near-shoring demands of OEMs in the automotive, aerospace, appliance and medical markets,” Omer said. “TIMS Juarez is ideally geographically situated to serve OEM markets in the USA, Canada, Central and South America.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments