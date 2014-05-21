© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

TekMart expands Juarez facility

Tekmart Integrated Manufacturing Services (TIMS) has completed a restructuring of the plant in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The 650'000-square-foot integrated ISO 9000/TS 16949 certified manufacturing facility was acquired from TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings, headquartered in China. TCL Multimedia (TCL Corporation) is engaged in the R&D, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products comprising television and audio visual products.



Tekmart International’s restructuring of the facility means that TIMS now offers a variety of integrated manufacturing services that include injection molding, sub-assembly, automated assembly, and a complete range of secondary services that include decorative finishing processes (pad printing and hot stamping) and robot-assisted paint lines to meet the requirements of its customers in the consumer electronics, major appliance (fabric care and refrigeration), aerospace, automotive with TS 16949 certification, and healthcare markets.



Following its ‘Integrated Manufacturing Services’ business model, TIMS has also installed a dedicated 40'000-square-foot ‘plant-in-plant’ facility for the company’s electronics contract manufacturing operations. The facility’s operations include PCB assembly and PTH (through-hole), and contains three Siemens advanced surface mount (SMT) lines, a Universal Instruments production cell for axial and radial insertion, assembly lines and sophisticated lead-free wave soldering.



“Our past experience of PCB assembly for TCL, Phillips, and LG complements greatly the new surface mount facility incorporating the ‘best of breed’ quality and production processes,” stated Junaid Omer, General Manager Acquisition Development for Tekmart International. “We are also actively looking to acquire a Mexico-based SMT/PCB assembly manufacturer to integrate into our location in Juarez.”



TIMS Juarez has also added injection molding press capacity with the addition of four machines: two Toshiba 600-ton presses and two Cincinnati 700-ton presses. The addition of these large-tonnage machines enhances the company’s capabilities in large-part molding, where it has developed extensive expertise, and brings the total to 36 presses ranging from 170 tons to 3'000 tons, with 22 of those presses in the 1'000 to 3'000-ton range.



The injection molding area is situated in 250,000 square feet of the facility and is served by six raw material silos with a capacity of 2,000,000 pounds. Materials are delivered securely via automated material handling systems to ensure high-quality and lot traceability.



“With 30 years of injection molding, SMT and assembly expertise in a class ‘A’ facility, TIMS Juarez has the ability to manage large complex supply chains, including inventory control of thousands of component SKUs, and provide contract manufacturing support for the near-shoring demands of OEMs in the automotive, aerospace, appliance and medical markets,” Omer said. “TIMS Juarez is ideally geographically situated to serve OEM markets in the USA, Canada, Central and South America.”