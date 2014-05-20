© solstudio dreamstime.com

Shanghai University goes with Aixtron equipment

Shanghai University has ordered a BM R&D reactor from Aixtron SE, to be used by its Sino-Sweden Microsystem Integration Technology Center (SMIT).

Prof. Johan Liu, who is leading the graphene/nanotube research at SMIT, comments: “We will be launching extensive new research into the application of nanotubes and graphene using the BM capabilities in thermal- and plasma-based chemical vapor deposition. We chose the Aixtron system as we achieved excellent results in our longstanding work with the BM reactor at Chalmers University in Sweden. The system has been a workhorse for similar research for the last five years, giving us consistently good results, high uptime, ease of use and process flexibility.”

Prof. Liu at SMIT will be developing next generation thermal interface/dissipating materials, heat spreaders, multi-chip interconnects and through silicon vias (TSV) for semiconductor chip packaging using the BM reactor.



The Sino-Sweden Microsystem Integration Technology Center (SMIT), a research facility established in 2003, combines expertise from Shanghai University and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg (Sweden). Founded as a cross-border institution, the center conducts research on microsystem and microelectronics integration by focusing on new technology for future microsystems for industrial applications.