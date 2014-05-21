© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

New marketing manager at Sunstone Circuits

Sunstone Circuits has recently named Mathew Stevenson as Marketing Manager.

With eight years as the Sunstone Circuits Quality Assurance Manager, Stevenson is in some respect uniquely qualified to represent the Sunstone brand. In this position, Stevenson will play a critical role in the management of strategic marketing direction and key customer initiatives including all outbound email marketing efforts.



With nearly 20 years of experience in the Printed Circuit Board industry, Stevenson has had roles as a Chemical Lab Technician, Process Engineer, Quality Engineer, Quality Assurance Manager, and now Marketing Manager, and his background places him as the most appropriate figure to manage Sunstone’s message, branding and value proposition.



“Matt’s experience as our Quality Assurance Manager makes him well aware of what our customers want and need in a PCB manufacturer,” said Terry Heilman, CEO of Sunstone Circuits. “Matt brings the perfect combination of analytic skills, as well as strong strategic planning and project management abilities to the marketing team. His role managing our email efforts will be important in keeping our ongoing communications with customers relevant and timely.”



“I’m very excited to join the dynamic marketing team at Sunstone,” said Stevenson. “I look forward to applying all that I have learned about the PCB industry in a way that helps Sunstone better relate to our customers and their project needs.”