Danfoss strike proved costly for employees

The extensive strike at Danish Danfoss has ended. However, the strike proved to be a costly one for the employees.

During Monday morning (2014-05-19) operations returned to normal at Danfoss Power Solutions. The strike, which involved 1'000 employees is thus over, Danish Fagbladet 3F reports.



The result of the strike is that new meetings will be held to resolve the issue of wages. However, as the strike was “unofficial” the employees will be fined per every lost work hour, as well losing out on wages.