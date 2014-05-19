© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

éolane Technology upgrading to 2.0

éolane Technology is gearing up to further develop Boxbuild and System Integration projects by expanding its existing facilities.

With continuous business growth and diversification of the customer base and customer demand, the original plant area of 1'500 square meters doesn't cut it any more. The company's extension project was launched in February 2014 and is expected to be completed by the end of May.



In total, the factory area will be expanded to 5'500 square meters – more that three times the original size – of which 4000 square meters will be earmarked for manufacturing and operations. The first floor will mainly be used for automated production including SMT lines, Wave soldering, Depenal (PCBA Splitting) and other process equipment. The height of the building allows re-constructing the warehouse to a two-layer structure.



The second floor will be a multi-functional workshop, with dedicated assembly facilities for box-build, and will be set up with testing and system integration capabilities. The conformal coating room will be relocated to the second floor.



The R&D laboratory and offices will be on the third floor. A third SMT line will be added in the 4th

quarter, which will increase our production capacity by 50 %.



New dust-proof ceilings, anti-static floors, LED lighting and ecological air conditioning will be used in the new factory.