Ultra receives three new US Navy contracts

Ultra Electronics' 3 Phoenix business (3Pi) has been awarded three contracts totalling over USD 21 million from the US Navy.

The scope of these contracts includes work packages for torpedo warning systems (“TWS”), submarine towed anti-submarine warfare arrays and radar command and control software.



The TWS contract is for the procurement of engineering services for the development, integration, testing and logistic support of a torpedo warning system.



The second contract is for the procurement of two TB-29A Inverted Passive Electrical Network (“iPEN”) towed array units, along with associated spares and test equipment.



The final contract is for the procurement of the Block IV Virginia class submarine radar command and control software.



Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra, commented: “I am pleased we have secured these important contracts. It is a reflection of the importance of the “pivot to the Pacific” spoken about by the US Navy.”