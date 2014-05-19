© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Jenoptik wins traffic safety order in Singapore

Jenoptik’s Traffic Solutions division will fit 240 locations in the Southeast Asian city-state with traffic enforcement systems.

The order in the single-digit million euro range – received by Jenoptik from NCS Communications Engineering Pte. Ltd. in Singapore – covers the delivery, installation and commissioning of the digital TraffiStar SR520 red-light traffic enforcement systems for the Singapore Police Force. The order also includes the supply of TraffiDesk pro back office software, for efficient and secure incident processing and adjudication. Deliveries will take place within the second half of 2014.



“We are delighted to have won this tender as the technology partner to NCS. After large projects in China, Malaysia and recently Australia, this is another key order which further reinforces Jenoptik’s position as a supplier of state-of-the-art traffic enforcement solutions in the Asia/Pacific market,” says Jenoptik CEO Michael Mertin.



Jenoptik has markedly expanded its business in this growth region since the end of 2012. “It is important for us to have our own local structures and be close to the customer. That is why we are establishing new and expanding existing distribution and service structures worldwide,” says Michael Mertin. After the foundation of an Asian holding company in Singapore in November 2012, Jenoptik acquired a longtime Australian sales and service partner in the area of traffic safety equipment, at the beginning of 2013. A first major order for traffic safety technology in Australia in October 2013 confirmed the success of Jenoptik’s internationalization strategy.