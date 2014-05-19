© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

EMS factory torched during protests in Vietnam

An EMS factory is the latest victim in the ongoing protests in Vietnam.

The dispute in the South China Sea, which triggered anti-China protests in the country, leading to vandalism and turmoil in the region is still ongoing, and escalating.



Evertiq has previously reported about Foxconn suspending its Vietnamese operations for three days due to the social unrest. The company is now back to normal and its production lines are once again operating, according to a report in The Taipei Times.



While all seems to be back to normal for Foxconn, another Taiwan-based EMS company has not been as lucky. EMS-provider Fittec International saw one of its factory’s – which accounts for 24% of its production – torched and looted by rioters.



The factory – which focuses on the manufacturing of printed circuit board, electronics components and related parts – had 16 SMT lines, with a production capacity of 24.3 billion chips per year, representing approximately 24% of the company's total production capacity, the company writes in a statement. Fittec cannot provide an estimate of the financial loss.