Hanza applies for public listing

Swedish EMS-provider Hanza has decided to apply for admission to trading of its shares on NASDAQ OMX First North Premier.

In just a few years, Hanza has created fast growing company. The listing of Haza's share will give the company a new opportunity to realise the potential of its business model and to consolidate the industry, according to the company.