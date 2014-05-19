© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Agilent provides new equipment for MIT

Agilent Technologies has provided the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with new test instrumentation to equip instructional laboratories at the school’s Electrical Engineering and Computer Science department.

Agilent has a long history with MIT’s EECS department, providing equipment such as oscilloscopes and logic analyzers to the department’s instructional labs. The latest equipment reaffirms the ongoing relationship and provides MIT students the latest in advanced oscilloscopes to enhance their educational experience. Agilent’s oscilloscopes help students learn how to design, build and test circuits and systems with state-of-the art-tools for electrical engineering.



“We’ve had a beneficial relationship with Agilent over many years,” said Dr. Steven Leeb, professor, EECS and Mechanical Engineering. “By equipping our engineering lab with the latest test equipment from Agilent, we’re able to provide our students with insights into modern design and test technologies. This allows our engineering graduates to make contributions as soon as they enter the workforce.”



“Agilent is excited to continue our support of the EECS department at MIT,” said Jay Alexander, Keysight Technologies’ chief technology officer. “It’s an excellent opportunity to give back and to help enable the education of future engineers at such a prestigious research and teaching institution.”