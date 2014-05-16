© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Graphene - a new frontier for Apple, Samsung and Google

Finally, it happened. I was starting to get sick and tired of reporting on Apple's and Samsung's latest rounds in the courtrooms. The war in the smartphone market lives on, but it has moved away from legal.

The battle will be won in the laboratories; the race for patents has begun. We're talking about graphene – the ridiculously thin, conductive material – which can be stretched across a glass surface and make them into touch screens, according to a Bloomberg report.



But why is this so important? Well, it's stronger, thinner and more flexible than what's currently being used in the industry. And if we want to make gadgets in odd shapes with curved or even bendable screens, graphene is the way to go.



All of this is something that Apple, Samsung and Google are well aware of.



So right now, I wait for the onset of what I might call 2PW (Second Patent War), as the companies are expected to hoard graphene-related patents.



And this war will be won by 'The Brains'. The companies are now turning to researchers to aid them at the new frontier. Hon Byung Hee, Professor at Seoul National University, has a patent concerning the mass-production of displays based on graphene technology, the report continues.



In order to overcome the limits set by hardware and design, they (the companies) have to look to new material such as graphene, Hon Byung Hee told Bloomberg. He added that: “Our key graphene technology is receiving considerable interest from firms including Apple, Samsung and even Google.”