Foxconn suspends Vietnam operations

Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn, has suspended its Vietnamese operations as a result of the unrest in the region.

The company has told its employees to take three-day leave of absence – starting Saturday – for safety reasons, Reuters reports.



A dispute in the South China Sea has triggered anti-China protests in the country, which has led to vandalism, resulting in factories closing down. The unrest has even lead to deaths at several industrial parks in Vietnam, the article continues.