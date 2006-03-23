Siemens appoints new board members

The Chairman's Committee of the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG will propose the appointment of new board members at the meeting of the Supervisory Board on April 26, 2006.

Subject to the Board's approval, the following changes will be undertaken. As of May 1, 2006, Joe Kaeser will succeed Heinz-Joachim Neubürger as Chief Financial Officer. Hermann Requardt will succeed Claus Weyrich as Chief Technology Officer on October 1, 2006. Both Kaeser and Requardt will be appointed members of the Corporate Executive Committee. Effective May 1, 2006, Eduardo Montes will take over as Group President of the Communications Group (Com) and be appointed as member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. At Com he succeeds Thomas Ganswindt, who had taken on this additional responsibility for an interim period and will now concentrate again on his function as member of the Corporate Executive Committee.