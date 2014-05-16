© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New COO at Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics has appointed Michael Schirmer as its Chief Operating Officer.

Michael Schirmer has worked with TIC on a contract basis since November 2013 directing its manufacturing operations. Over the last 20 years he has held senior leadership positions with Heidelberg Digital and Eastman Kodak Company overseeing their global manufacturing functions for digital printing equipment.



Reporting directly to the CEO, Mr. Schirmer’s initial focus area will be to further improve the efficiency of TIC’s production process, and prepare for the introduction of two major programs into manufacturing. Mr. Schirmer will also be responsible for engineering and new product development, and will work closely with the CEO, marketing, and, engineering personnel to improve the process for the development and introduction of new products to the market. The introduction of new product ideas will be important for the Company to sustain its growth.



Jeff O’Hara, TIC’s President and CEO said: “I am excited to have Mr. Schirmer join our senior management team as he brings a wealth of experience in managing a high technology business and his manufacturing and engineering expertise will both be critical to the successful roll-out of the TS-4530A and ITATS programs. I am confident that Michael will help provide the Company with long-term strategic, manufacturing and technological direction."