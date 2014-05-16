© sadik-guelec-dreamstime.com

1'000 Danfoss employees on strike

Negotiations regarding wages at Danfoss Power Solution – formerly Sauer-Danfoss in Nordborg, Denmark – has collapsed, resulting in a massive strike.

It all started when around 200 employees at Danfoss Power Solution in Danish Nordborg went on strike. From there, the strike has spread to other units – Gråsten and Kliplev – now, the number of employees striking is up to about 1'000.



The strike attracted more employees yesterday when the Danfoss Group submitted its latest finacial report. Within the report the Group talked about a positive start to 2014 with increased sales and profits, according to Danish Tv2 Syd.