© ermess dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives order for cargo and vehicle inspection systems

OSI Systems' security division, Rapiscan Systems, has received an order for approximately USD 15 million from a Middle East customer to supply multiple units of its Rapiscan Eagle M60 mobile high energy X-ray cargo and vehicle inspection systems.

OSI Systems President and CEO, Deepak Chopra commented: "We are excited about the opportunity to support this key customer in an important strategic geographic region. With its rapid deployment and advanced inspection capabilities, Eagle M60 not only offers advanced level of threat detection, but it also improves customer operational effectiveness."