ESI files patent infringement lawsuit against EO Technics

Electro Scientific Industries is filing a patent infringement suit against EO Technics Co. Ltd. in the Seoul Central District Court of South Korea.

In its complaint, ESI alleges that EO Technics infringes ESI’s Korean Patent No. 395,273 entitled “Multi-rate Positioner System having an Improved Profiling Filter” when it makes, uses, sells, offers for sale or imports certain of its products. ESI’s Korean patent relates to and claims an apparatus and method for accurately controlling the positioning of a tool using a low-speed positioner and a high-speed positioner. ESI seeks an injunction against the manufacture, use and sale of the products at issue, as well as compensation for damages.



“We have a duty to our shareholders to defend the intellectual property developed through our substantial R&D investments.”