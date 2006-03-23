Viscom to enter the stock exchange

Viscom AG, based in Hannover-Germany, is planning a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange during the next month.

Viscom AG, a manufacturer of automatic inspection equipment, 2005 had a turnover of about 50 MEUR. When looking back the company has had a steady growth through the years and according to a Viscom statement the company will by the listing on the stock exchange be able to further strengthen its position on a global market.