Arrow announces Asian relief assistance

Arrow Electronics has implemented a special charitable giving matching gifts program to assist relief efforts in Asia as a result of the tsunami.

Arrow will match employee contributions dollar for dollar, up to $100,000. An initial grant also has been given to UNICEF/Hong Kong to provide immediate relief efforts of $10,000. Contributions will be made to six charities that have focused relief efforts.



"This is a terrible tragedy and our employees around the globe have shown great interest in helping those affected by this disaster. We are proud to be able to help and do what we can to assist those in dire need," commented Bill Mitchell, President and CEO of Arrow Electronics.



The matching campaign will run through the end of February. Arrow employees globally will be seeking out other ways in which the company can assist the region.