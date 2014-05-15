© evertiq Electronics Production | May 15, 2014
Enics Slovakia – now ISO/TS16949 approved
Enics plant in Nova Dubnica, Slovakia has received ISO/TS 16949 compliance letter from Bureau Veritas stating its conformity with ISO/TS16949:2009.
Enics anticipates that the quality requirements of the industrial electronics products get ever closer and closer to the standards already today applicable in the automotive industry. In order to proactively build capabilities that will be needed in the future, Enics has embraced the path to becoming ISO/TS16949 compliant during this year. Nova is now the second plant in Enics Network receiving this conformity. Enics Suzhou received it in February 2014.
“I am proud of my team here in Nova Dubnica. The implementation has been a big extra load for the team. Besides all the projects, ramp ups and daily challenges, they have worked hard for this. We passed the audits and requirements clearly, with very positive and encouraging feedback from auditors. This was an ISO TS 16949 System Audit, which means, that strong system base is there to build strong processes and execute them, so we are just at the beginning of the journey. We are pleased to share this news within Enics and our customers, showing that another strategic milestone for Nova factory has been reached. I am sure after this, our partners feel furthermore confident working with us," says Jan Kotka, General Manager, Enics Slovakia s.r.o.
“Enics is committed to high quality products and processes and continuously improve these to meet and exceed our customer expectations. As the most recent evidence of this development, Enics Slovakia has passed the third party compliance audit for ISO/TS16949. This is a remarkable achievement and proves that the people, processes and systems are in place to meet most stringent quality requirements from the customers. Enics has now reached the compliance to ISO/TS16949 standard in Suzhou and Nova Dubnica and will continue to implement this compliance to other business units in the future. This is one of the key initiatives towards ‘One Enics’ approach,” states Jari Utriainen, Director, Quality.
