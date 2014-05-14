© blacksnake dreamstime.com

New financial management for RENA GmbH

RENA GmbH, since March 26th 2014 in insolvency proceedings under self-administration, has after clearance with the preliminary committee of creditors and the preliminary custodian appointed the restructuring expert Jan von Schuckmann to the management.

Jan von Schuckmann takes over financial management of RENA GmbH. “With Jan von Schuckmann we were able to gain a restructuring expert, with extensive experience in the field of machine building and solar due to his two-year activity as Chief Restructuring Officer at Centrotherm AG”, said RENA-founder Jürgen Gutekunst.



RENA GmbH is managed with immediate effect by Jürgen Gutekunst in cooperation with Jan von Schuckmann and the authorized representative for the self-administration Thomas Oberle under supervision of the preliminary custodian Dr. Jan Markus Plathner.