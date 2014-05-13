© david alary dreamstime.com

Sanmina to manufacture for Primus Power

Sanmina Corporation and Primus Power signed a manufacturing agreement focused on the growing energy storage market.

Primus Power has developed the EnergyPod, a safe, low cost, distributed energy storage system that bolsters the stability and security of the electric grid, while offering exceptional power density, reliability and portability. As part of the agreement, Sanmina will assemble and test EnergyPods at its Silicon Valley manufacturing facilities.



"Three imperatives guided our selection of a production partner: manufacturing innovation, strong engineering and the ability to quickly scale to volume," said Primus Power CEO Tom Stepien. "Sanmina's production experience with complex power systems is a given. For complex grid-scale energy storage technology, it's an added advantage to find a manufacturing partner with a deep understanding of our customers' technical priorities and extensive reach into the energy ecosystem. Furthermore, Sanmina's global footprint will enable us to distribute worldwide. We anticipate a long and mutually beneficial collaboration."



"Sanmina is pleased to be working with Primus Power to solve one of clean technology's most pressing problems—the cost-efficient storage of energy for smart grids," said Sundar Kamath, senior vice president of corporate technology at Sanmina. "Working with clean technology customers for more than 20 years in the design and manufacturing of power systems, batteries and inverters gives Sanmina a unique ability to help companies like Primus Power bring new technologies to market quickly and meet global demand. Sanmina's footprint of eight facilities here in Silicon Valley provides a complete solution for Primus Power."