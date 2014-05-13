© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Layoffs at Incap's Vaasa facility

A total of 74 persons were invited to the negotiation process to discuss the actions to adjust the Vaasa factory organization, operations and cost structure to match the current and estimated situation.

As a result of the negotiation process fewer than 10 employees contracts will be terminated during summertime 2014. The company will also re-evaluate the situation in September 2014 and if needed, there will be more terminations to ensure the cost-efficiency of the Vaasa factory operations.



At a maximum, 15 employees contracts will be terminated by the end of September. The company will also use temporary layoffs (effective for time being) to adjust the capacity according the demand.



Vesa Tammela, Vaasa factory Manager: "The co-operative negotiations are always challenging. I'm very pleased for the good co-operation with our personnel and want to thank them sincerely for that."