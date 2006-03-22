Note awarded by Cern

Sweden based EMS Provider Note Lund has been given the ALICE Industrial Award due to good co-operation, great capacity for innovation and high quality of work, as a PCB manufacturer in the CERN project ALICE. Only a small number of awards have so far been conferred to a select number of companies.

The CERN project ALICE is one of the authorised experiments at the new LHC accelerator at CERN. The purpose of the experiment is to study nuclear matter under extreme conditions of high temperatures and high density. “Under such conditions, we expect to be able to recreate the environment of 1 micro second after the creation of the universe in the Big Bang by colliding heavy atom nucleuses with each other at very high energy levels” says Hans-Åke Gustafsson, vice CEO of the ALICE project and professor at the Department of Experimental High Energy Physics at Lund University. ”The information we will receive through an analysis of these collisions will not just contribute to our understanding of what happened in the beginning of the universe's existence but also of what is going on right now” adds Hans-Åke Gustafsson.



When the PCBs have been installed on the detector at the LHC accelerator it will be extremely difficult to access them for repairs. “This means extreme requirements for reliability implying that fitting and testing have to be done in such a way that we can guarantee a continuous operation over a period of 10 years,” says Magnus Persson, head of sales at NOTE Lund.



CERN is a European organisation in Geneva that researches areas of nuclear and particle physics. As the largest laboratory in the world in particle physics, the organisation attracts scientists from all over the world. CERN's ALICE project is a joint project between about 80 different institutions of which the Department of Experimental High Energy Physics at Lund is one. Approx. 1000 members of staff are involved in the project and the total cost is about 800 MSEK. The accelerator is expected to be operational in the autumn of 2007.