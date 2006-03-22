Electronics Production | March 22, 2006
Note awarded by Cern
Sweden based EMS Provider Note Lund has been given the ALICE Industrial Award due to good co-operation, great capacity for innovation and high quality of work, as a PCB manufacturer in the CERN project ALICE. Only a small number of awards have so far been conferred to a select number of companies.
The CERN project ALICE is one of the authorised experiments at the new LHC accelerator at CERN. The purpose of the experiment is to study nuclear matter under extreme conditions of high temperatures and high density. “Under such conditions, we expect to be able to recreate the environment of 1 micro second after the creation of the universe in the Big Bang by colliding heavy atom nucleuses with each other at very high energy levels” says Hans-Åke Gustafsson, vice CEO of the ALICE project and professor at the Department of Experimental High Energy Physics at Lund University. ”The information we will receive through an analysis of these collisions will not just contribute to our understanding of what happened in the beginning of the universe's existence but also of what is going on right now” adds Hans-Åke Gustafsson.
When the PCBs have been installed on the detector at the LHC accelerator it will be extremely difficult to access them for repairs. “This means extreme requirements for reliability implying that fitting and testing have to be done in such a way that we can guarantee a continuous operation over a period of 10 years,” says Magnus Persson, head of sales at NOTE Lund.
CERN is a European organisation in Geneva that researches areas of nuclear and particle physics. As the largest laboratory in the world in particle physics, the organisation attracts scientists from all over the world. CERN's ALICE project is a joint project between about 80 different institutions of which the Department of Experimental High Energy Physics at Lund is one. Approx. 1000 members of staff are involved in the project and the total cost is about 800 MSEK. The accelerator is expected to be operational in the autumn of 2007.
When the PCBs have been installed on the detector at the LHC accelerator it will be extremely difficult to access them for repairs. “This means extreme requirements for reliability implying that fitting and testing have to be done in such a way that we can guarantee a continuous operation over a period of 10 years,” says Magnus Persson, head of sales at NOTE Lund.
CERN is a European organisation in Geneva that researches areas of nuclear and particle physics. As the largest laboratory in the world in particle physics, the organisation attracts scientists from all over the world. CERN's ALICE project is a joint project between about 80 different institutions of which the Department of Experimental High Energy Physics at Lund is one. Approx. 1000 members of staff are involved in the project and the total cost is about 800 MSEK. The accelerator is expected to be operational in the autumn of 2007.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments