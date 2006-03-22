Correction of the SN100C article

evertiq wants to make a correction of the recently published article "SN100C covering almost 100% of Scandinavia".

In the article BB Electronics is named as a partner to the Danish PCB firm Chemitalic which is completely wrong. Chemitalic is using Print Production A/S as a partner for the SN100C process.



evertiq hereby wants to apologize for any inconvenience caused by this misstake.