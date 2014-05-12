© luchschen dreamstime.com

Zuken expands E³.series sales and training capacity in Germany

Zuken has expanded its sales and training facilities in Ulm, Germany, to meet demand for its E³.series.

“The increase in demand for E³.series training has required us to expand,” said Gerhard Lipski, General Manager, Zuken Europe. “The new Sales and Training Center increases our capacity and gives us room to expand the development team in our Ulm R&D Center.”



Growth in Germany is part of Zuken’s ongoing expansion across Europe and the United States. Last year Zuken established a joint venture with CONTACT Software based in Bremen, Germany, to provide engineering process and data management software. Their first product, E³.EDM, was launched in December 2013. Zuken also opened a subsidiary in Poland and increased its presence in Switzerland. In the United States, Zuken announced plans for significant expansion and investment with the opening of a new R&D center in Silicon Valley.