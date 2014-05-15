© Juki

One JUKI RS-1000N nitrogen oven for FERCAD Elektronik

One JUKI RS-1000N nitrogen oven covers the whole production of three SMT assembly lines at FERCAD Elektronik GmbH.

The medium-sized EMS service provider from North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) continuously invests in new production equipment. That’s why FERCAD replaced their old mounters from a Korean provider with three new lines from Juki.



But the link in the production is the Juki RS-1000N nitrogen oven, through which the products of all three lines run. A breakdown is out of question, because otherwise the whole production would come to a standstill.



For the director of the company, Mrs. Waltraud Aumüller, constant investments in modern machinery and new technologies are self-evident. Within just two years, the FERCAD plant has been updated with 10 brand new Juki systems. Their experiences with Juki as a provider of assembly machines have been very good. That’s why FERCAD also has the confidence in a partnership with Juki as a provider of complete, integrated production solutions.