Phil Kinner joins Electrolube
Electrolube has appointed Phil Kinner as Global Business / Technical Director for the company’s International Conformal Coatings Division.
The senior position has emerged at a time of significant growth for Electrolube, with sales at an all-time high over the past 12 months; 30% up across Asia and an increase of 10% in Europe. In his new role, Phil will lead the development of Electrolube’s conformal coatings portfolio and progress the company’s ambitious plans for continued growth of conformal coatings sales worldwide. New development chemists will also join the Conformal Coatings Division to provide additional support for new product development and testing.
Phil has previously held senior positions at firms in the coatings business for many years, such as Humiseal and PVA, where he managed European Sales and Technical Support. Phil’s responsibilities will include channel partner training, extending the level of expert technical support and building on Electrolube’s portfolio of existing new products.
Commenting on his new role, Phil said, “It’s an exciting time to join Electrolube. Following the re-branding, subsequent business unit re-organisation, the introduction of successful new products, achieving ISO 14001 status for Environmental Management and sustained profitable growth, there is a tangible feeling of excitement and ‘buzz’ within the company at all levels. I’m looking forward to taking the Division to the next-level in conformal coating development with superb support from the dedicated team here and developing innovative new solutions for prospective and existing customers.”
Ron Jakeman, Group Managing Director of Electrolube, comments, “We are delighted to welcome Phil to the team. As part of our continued investment in providing the market with the very latest advances in coating technologies, Phil’s extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of coatings is a significant fit for our customers and advancing the Electrolube range further, to secure our position as a leading manufacturer at the forefront of conformal coatings development.”
