Harju Elekter in negotiations with Finnkumu

AS Harju Elekter announces that Satmatic Oy, the Group’s subsidiary in Finland, has started negotiations with Finnkumu Oy, Finland’s largest pre-fabricated substation producer.

Successful negotiations will increase market share in Finland and may also lead to the acquisition of the company’s shares.



Finnkumu Oy is a Finnish enterprise involved in the planning, production and sale of electricity distribution devices, mainly pre-fabricated substations and distribution cabinets.



Satmatic Oy is a producer of automated industrial equipment and the importer and distributor of the Harju's products in Finland.