© cumypah dreamstime.com

Flow boilers come from Jabil Scotland

Towards the end of 2013, Flowgroup entered into an exclusive manufacturing services agreement with Jabil. The EMS-provider will manufacture both the boiler and the power module in Livingston, Scotland.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jabil will fund the provision of tooling and provide supply chain working capital for the manufacture by Jabil of up to 390,000 Flow boilers.



This represents a significant investment by Jabil, who made their decision to partner with Flow after a significant due diligence programme which analysed the technical performance of the boiler as well as the business model and the existing supply chain.



"We are particularly pleased that, as the Flow boiler will be manufactured in its entirety in Scotland, it can be marketed as a UK designed and manufactured product, with all the benefits in customer sentiment that brings. The design for volume manufacture has been passed from our engineering department to Jabil’s team in Scotland, following CE Certification of the Flow boiler. Jabil has purchased and commissioned test equipment, designed production line layouts and employed key staff with specialist skills. Flowgroup's supply chain has been connected to the manufacturing facility and Jabil is now placing orders directly with the Group's suppliers", a release from Flowgroup states.