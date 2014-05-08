© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Electronic components and assemblies expect moderate growth

The German market for printed circuit boards is forecasted to grow 3.9% in 2014, reaching a value of around EUR 1.43 billion.

The semiconductor market will grow by 5.4 percent to EUR 11.2 billion, says Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler, Chairman of the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. However, the market for Thin Film Circuits will have to cope with a decline of 2.3 percent to EUR 540 million.



The entire market segment (PCBs, thin film circuits, electromechanical and passive components, semiconductors), the ZVEI industry association expects, will see an increase of 4.4 percent to EUR 18.1 billion in 2014. "After the 2013 growth, almost all segments are looking at a moderate growth path ahead of them", said Bochtler .



For the market for electronic assemblies (in-house manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services providers), the industry association forecasts a growth of 4.5 percent to reach a value of EUR 26.1 billion. Due to the European debt crisis of 2012, the markets for electronic components and electronic assemblies decreased by 4.9 percent (to EUR 16.6 billion) and 4.5 percent (to EUR 23.9 billion) respectively. As of 2Q/2013, this development was turn around.



Bochtler is optimistic for 2014: "Especially the current opportunities afforded by Industry 4.0 and Energy Efficiency depend on our innovations.We already have the expertise to handle these challenges."