Bürkle North America adds sales manager

Burkle North America has recruited Michael Hornbaker to the company in the capacity of Sales Manager, Coating and Finishing Equipment.

Michael joins Bürkle after serving for a number of years with Wagner Corporation specializing in Spray Coating Equipment. His immediate responsibilities will be to focus on Burkle’s Graphics, Automotive and Glass Coating Equipment throughout North America.