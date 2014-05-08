© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 08, 2014
Scanfil's off to a good start
The year started on a positive note for Scanfil. The company was able to continue its growth and turnover was up by 8% and operating profit by 26% from the previous year.
Scanfil EMS Oy, a subsidiary of Scanfil Plc, has purchased the entire share capital of the German contract manufacturer Schaltex Systems GmbH on 31 March 2014 and authority was transferred to Scanfil EMS Oy at the same time.
Highlights:
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO of Scanfil plc commented: “The year started on a positive note. We were able to continue our profitable growth. Turnover was up by 8% and operating profit by 26% from the previous year. We have been particularly happy to see that sales to telecommunication customers increased during the first quarter after a long declining trend.
The German contract manufacturer Schaltex, acquired at the end of March, will further accelerate our growth strategy by strengthening our market position in Germany and bringing us new major customers. We believe that Scanfil's processes and purchase operations are able to create added value for Schaltex's customer base. The customers will also benefit from having the manufacturing capacity of our Estonian, Finnish, Hungarian and Chinese factories at their disposal.”
- Turnover totaled to EUR 47.6 million (Q1 2013: 44.0) up 8.0%
- Operating profit EUR 2.5 million (Q1 2013: 2.0), 5.3% of turnover (Q1 2013: 4.6%)
- Profit for the review period was EUR 1.7 million (Q1 2013: 1.1)
