Intel Honors 26 Companies<br>in Quality Award

Intel Corporation today announced the 26 companies that will receive Intel's Preferred Quality Supplier (PQS) award for outstanding commitment to quality and performance excellence.

These suppliers provided products and services deemed essential to Intel's business success in 2005. They excelled at meeting and exceeding high expectations and tough performance goals to distinguish themselves from the thousands of suppliers that work with Intel. Winners will be honored at a ceremony tonight in Burlingame, Calif.



Winners of the PQS award are:

AceCo Precision Semiconductor Components; Advantest Corporation; Alphasem; Amkor Technology Inc.; Chaun Choung Technology Corp.; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; DEK Printing Machines Ltd.; Delta Design; Enplas Semiconductor Peripheral Corporation; Fidelity Human Resources Services Company; Fuji Film Electronic Materials; IBM Corporation; ICOS Vision Systems NV; Johnson Controls Inc.; KES Systems and Service (1993) PTE LTD; Komatsu Electronic Metals Co., Ltd.; MiTAC International Corp.; Moses Lake Industries (Tama Chemicals); NuFlare Technology Inc.; Rosendin Electric Inc.; Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.; Siltronic; The Hibbert Group; Thermal Product Solutions, a Unit of SPX Corporation; Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.; and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.



“We are proud to be associated with the recipients of the Preferred Quality Supplier award,” said Gidu Shroff, Intel vice president and director of materials. “This year's recipients have demonstrated commitment through outstanding performance in their respective industries and have contributed to Intel's success. These suppliers have shown their commitment to continuous improvement and dedication to total quality, which is highly valued by Intel.”



“This year's Preferred Quality Supplier award winners stand out for consistently surpassing Intel's expectations in technology innovation, quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction,” said Jai Hakhu, Intel vice president and general manager of Technology Manufacturing Engineering. “The suppliers we are recognizing are role models for our industry. Their exemplary commitment to enabling new levels of performance and capabilities is essential to helping Intel deliver products that address future applications for consumers and businesses worldwide.”



The PQS awards are part of Intel's Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement process that encourages suppliers to strive for excellence and continuous improvement. To qualify for PQS status, suppliers must meet certain criteria in such areas as performance and ability to meet cost, quality, availability, delivery, technological and responsiveness goals.

