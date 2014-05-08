© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

New general manager at Enics Slovakia

Miroslav Sagan has been appointed General Manager, Enics Slovakia. The current General Manager, Jan Kotka is appointed as Director, Operational Planning in Enics Group.

Miroslav Sagan has been appointed General Manager, Enics Slovakia. Miroslav joined Enics in Nova Dubnica in 2012 heading Manufacturing Services. Since October 2013 Miroslav has been working as Senior Manager, LEAN in Enics Group.



Jan Kotka has been appointed as Director, Operational Planning, Enics Group. Operational Planning headed by Jan aims to build global processes and standards for most efficient supply chain models, further increasing the delivery flexibility towards our customers. Jan joined Enics in April 2012 as the General Manager of Enics Slovakia.



Both changes will come to effect on 1 July 2014.